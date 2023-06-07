Suffolk names contractors for £500m construction framework

The new iteration of the framework is valued at £500m and has three separate construction lots and two building services lots.

The aim of the framework is to ensure Suffolk County Council and other public sector organisations in the East of England have a legitimate shortcut for their procurement processes.

In addition to traditional new build construction and refurbishment works, the framework can be used for a variety of construction services including demolition, temporary accommodation and modular builds as well as improvement works, covering both fabric and infrastructure upgrades.

The framework was drawn up by the county council in tandem with building design consultant Concertus.

The selected contractors for each lot are:

Lot 1. Construction <£1m projects

Boot Construction

Brock FMD

Brooks & Wood

Cadman & Son

Mixbrow Construction

Seamans Building

SEH French

Stroods Specialist Contractors

Lot 2: Construction £750k - £4.5m projects

Barnes Construction

Brooks & Wood

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction

Seamans Building

SEH French

Lot 3: Construction £4m+ projects

Barnes Construction

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction

Pentaco Construction

RG Carter

Wates Construction

Lot 4: Building Services £0 - £250k projects

Bower Fuller

Ceetech

DPL Group

Eyre Group

Imtech Inviron

Stroods Specialist Contractors

Lot 5: Building Services £150k - £1.5m projects

Bower Fuller

Cadman & Son

Ceetech

DPL Group

Eyre Group

Imtech Inviron

The council said that the introduction of Lots 4&5 for building services is designed to provide a mechanism for procuring decarbonisation works and supporting ambitions to become net zero by 2030.

The framework can be adapted to suit a variety of contract types including JCT and NEC forms of contract, along with single and two stage procurement routes for traditional and design & build projects.

The new framework will run over a four-year period from 1st June 2023 to 31st May 2027.

