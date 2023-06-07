Suffolk names contractors for £500m construction framework

The new iteration of the framework is valued at £500m and has three separate construction lots and two building services lots.
The aim of the framework is to ensure Suffolk County Council and other public sector organisations in the East of England have a legitimate shortcut for their procurement processes.
In addition to traditional new build construction and refurbishment works, the framework can be used for a variety of construction services including demolition, temporary accommodation and modular builds as well as improvement works, covering both fabric and infrastructure upgrades.
The framework was drawn up by the county council in tandem with building design consultant Concertus.
The selected contractors for each lot are:
Lot 1. Construction <£1m projects
- Boot Construction
- Brock FMD
- Brooks & Wood
- Cadman & Son
- Mixbrow Construction
- Seamans Building
- SEH French
- Stroods Specialist Contractors
Lot 2: Construction £750k - £4.5m projects
- Barnes Construction
- Brooks & Wood
- Kier Construction
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Seamans Building
- SEH French
Lot 3: Construction £4m+ projects
- Barnes Construction
- Kier Construction
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Pentaco Construction
- RG Carter
- Wates Construction
Lot 4: Building Services £0 - £250k projects
- Bower Fuller
- Ceetech
- DPL Group
- Eyre Group
- Imtech Inviron
- Stroods Specialist Contractors
Lot 5: Building Services £150k - £1.5m projects
- Bower Fuller
- Cadman & Son
- Ceetech
- DPL Group
- Eyre Group
- Imtech Inviron
The council said that the introduction of Lots 4&5 for building services is designed to provide a mechanism for procuring decarbonisation works and supporting ambitions to become net zero by 2030.
The framework can be adapted to suit a variety of contract types including JCT and NEC forms of contract, along with single and two stage procurement routes for traditional and design & build projects.
The new framework will run over a four-year period from 1st June 2023 to 31st May 2027.
