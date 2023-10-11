Sunbelt sets up floor scrubbing division

Sunbelt's flooring solutions crew with specialist machinery

The new unit is looking to supply facilities management contractors with machines that sand, prep, sweep, wash or polish the different types of floor surfaces, from stone to carpet.

Sunbelt Flooring Solutions has selected a range of equipment from floor care and surface preparation manufacturers Tennant, National Flooring Equipment and Husqvarna.

It has an initial investment of 250 machines spread across three specialist depots. The range includes floor cleaning and carpet care machines from Tennant with walk-behind and ride-on sweepers and scrubber-dryers, plus a robotic T7AMR scrubber.

Alongside this Sunbelt Rentals has invested in a range of floor scraping and stripping machines from National Flooring Equipment to simplify preparation tasks for dealing with hardened adhesives and heavy-duty floor coatings.

The Husqvarna floor grinding and polishing machines, for surface preparation projects, include remote-controlled equipment to reduce vibration exposure.

Sunbelt Rentals has also agreed a deal with Tennant to become its preferred rental outlet for floor cleaning equipment in the UK.

