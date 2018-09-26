Suppliers appointed to £290m repairs frameworks

Fusion21’s reactive repairs & maintenance framework and its empty buildings frameworks are expected to be together worth up to £290m over the four-year term.
They will be available to housing associations, local authorities and the wider public service for a range of reactive works and services, including out-of-hours reactive emergency repairs, major void improvements
Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “This framework will bring a modern, dynamic solution for procuring responsive repairs and void arrangements. Fusion21 members will benefit from greater cost efficiencies in addition to being able to call off separate lots for contract spend below and over £1m per year.”
The selected contractors are listed below.
