Suppliers appointed to £290m repairs frameworks

Fusion21’s reactive repairs & maintenance framework and its empty buildings frameworks are expected to be together worth up to £290m over the four-year term.

They will be available to housing associations, local authorities and the wider public service for a range of reactive works and services, including out-of-hours reactive emergency repairs, major void improvements

Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “This framework will bring a modern, dynamic solution for procuring responsive repairs and void arrangements. Fusion21 members will benefit from greater cost efficiencies in addition to being able to call off separate lots for contract spend below and over £1m per year.”

The selected contractors are listed below.

Reactive Repairs & Maintenance Framework:

Axis Europe

Fortem Solutions

MD Building Services

Orbis Protect

Breyer Group

Housing Maintenance Solutions

Mears

Penny Lane Builders

Chigwell Construction

JC Construction

Mi-Space UK

PiLON

CTS Projects

Laker Building Management Solutions

MNM Property Services

Structec NW

DLP Services Northern

Liberty Gas Group

Neo Property Solutions

Vivark

Engie Regeneration

MCP Property Services

NPA 24:7

Wates Living Space

Empty Buildings Refurbishment Framework

Bell Decorating Group

Dixons Contractors

MD Group Midlands

Structec NW

Breyer Group

Engier Regeneration

Mi-Space UK

TF Jones Property Services

CLC Contractors

Frank Rogers Building Contractor

Penny Lane Builders

Torus Property Solutions

CTS Projects

Hardyman Group

R Benson Property Maintenance

Woodland Property Services

Cuttle Construction

Housing Maintenance Solutions

Snape Contracting Services

Wright Build

.