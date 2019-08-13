Supply chain invited to hear about Dounreay openings

Dounreay and its partners are holding the event for companies to find out more about the site's recently awarded Decommissioning Services Framework. Six framework contracts were awarded earlier this year to deliver a number of construction, demolition and engineering projects.

Head of commercial services Jane MacKenzie said: “Dounreay is jointly hosting this event with all of the companies that have been appointed a Decommissioning Services Framework contract. This is an opportunity to find out more about the type of projects we expect to deliver and discuss opportunities for other businesses to get involved and support them.”

The intention is for historic waste from the site’s shaft, silo and low-level waste pits to be retrieved, repackaged and consigned to modern waste facilities.

The framework contracts, worth up to £400m, are due to last up to four years with the possibility of extensions up to an additional three years.

The event will be held on 5 September in Wick, Caithness and is only available to companies who register in advance. Spaces are limited to two per organisation and registration is available here.

Dounreay was once the UK’s centre of fast reactor research. The work to decommission it is being delivered by Dounreay Site Restoration Limited, a company owned by Cavendish Dounreay Partnership, on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

