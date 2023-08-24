Surgery in Fenchurch Street

Collcutt House

Construction and fit-out contractor ISG has started work on a redevelopment of the Collcutt House Building at 71 Fenchurch Street in London.

The £14m scheme is the first phase of a programme to create a public heritage education centre and new workspace for the company’s foundation within the Grade II* listed historic headquarters of Lloyds Register.

ISG has to separate Collcutt House from the adjacent 1990s office tower designed by Richard Rogers. The process involves partial demolition and sequential re-building, with a new extension, segregated basement plant room and an extended service core, as well as a two-storey roof plant extension to house M&E plant equipment.

Demolition will take place within the existing toilet core area, where a section of the slab from the lower ground floor to level five is to be removed. An extension of the steel frame, based on the reinforced concrete lower ground floor, will expand the building footprint to incorporate an additional fire escape.

The redevelopment will also focus on retaining and strengthening parts of the existing building, ISG says. All new build elements have been designed to complement the existing structure.

With preservation and conservation of heritage elements in mind, the ground and first-floor rooms have undergone restoration work to safeguard Lloyds Register Foundation’s collection of sculptures, artworks and artefacts from its history in insuring shipping.

Jason Curtis, managing director of ISG’s London Construction business, said: "Key to the success of this project is balancing vital structural modifications with a commitment to preserving the Collcutt Building's architectural lineage and paying homage to Lloyd’s Register's esteemed historic heritage. Our sensitive approach will help create a resource that endures alongside the legacy of this world-renowned institution.”

