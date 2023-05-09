Swansea seeks contractor for Castle Square Gardens

Spider management and Acme have produced designs for a revamped Castle Square Gardens

The plans will see Castle Square Gardens get two pavilion buildings for cafes or shops, a bandstand area with giant television screen and a new water feature. There will also be more greenery, with lawns and plants.

The public realm improvements will include new planters, steps, seating, lighting and paving.

Consultants Spider management and Acme have been working on Castle Square Gardens on behalf of the council. The search for a contractor has now begun with publication of the contract notice. Contract value is expected to come in at around £10m.

The work is expected to take around 12 months to complete. The principle contractor for the project will be responsible for technical design and construction work. Included in the contract will be highways works, drainage, landscaping and the construction of two new-build pavilions and a water feature.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: "Castle Square Gardens is an iconic feature of our city centre and the re-greening of the area will help boost the city centre's transformation, attract more shoppers and be a focal point for events.

"We'll be looking for a very high-quality principle contractor with a track record of delivering great projects of the kind we're looking for in Castle Square Gardens.

"The feedback, thoughts, ideas and observations from the public mean that we'll be creating something that complements our £1bn regeneration programme across the wider city centre and our contractor will be turning that vision into reality.

"It'll be a modern, functional and well maintained public space which can accommodate a range of events, arts and cultural experiences."

Contractors have until 1st June 2023 to submit bids via the Sell To Wales website at www.sell2wales.gov.wales

