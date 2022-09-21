Sweco explores floating solar power for Uganda

The floating solar farm will be installed upstream of a hydro-electric dam

The floating solar farms will diversify Uganda’s energy mix, which currently comprises mainly hydroelectric power. Sweco will also deliver a detailed design of a pilot plant.

The solar panels will float on reservoirs upstream of one of the hydroelectric dams – Sweco will conduct preliminary assessment of four dames to determine which one is most suitable for the project.

After the dam has been chosen, Sweco will carry out a detailed study and produce a design and specifications to enable the procurement of contractors.

The study will also embrace financial calculations and environmental impact assessments.

“This is a new technological field that is highly attractive for power companies, private investors and financiers,” said Conny Udd, Sweco’s divisional manager for energy and industry.

“The energy sector is conducting an increasing number of innovative projects and Sweco has great ambitions to participate in international initiatives to contribute to the green transition,” she added.

The project is set to commence immediately and is planned to last for 21 months with key deliverables comprising a feasibility study report and a detailed design of a pilot floating solar photovoltaic plant. The total order value is SEK 8 million (£640,000).

Sweco’s contract is part of an agreement between the governments of Sweden and Uganda financed by Swedfund, a Swedish state-owned development finance institution.

