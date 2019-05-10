Sweco to study options for Swedish high-speed railway

The plan is to build a double-track high-speed line, roughly 70 km long, between Hässleholm and Lund.

The new railway between Hässleholm and Lund in Sweden will be designed to manage speeds of up to 320km/h for high-speed trains and 250km/h for fast regional trains.

The location study that Sweco has been tasked with is part of the development of the railway plan, which aims to identify, survey and compare various possible routes and to analyse the location of associated stations.

“The new railway is an essential service for many, and an important factor in improving commuting in the region and bringing the big cities closer together,” said Sweco Sweden president Ann-Louise Lökholm Klasson. “It will help cut travel time between Stockholm and Malmö and increase capacity for freight traffic. We’re delighted to be working closely with the Swedish Transport Administration in proposing the optimum route for the railway and to continue contributing to sustainable travel.”

The assignment will begin immediately and is expected to continue until 2022. The value of the order is an estimated SEK200m (£16m).