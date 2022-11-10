Sydney Metro contracts to be more collaborative

The contracting model has been developed as a result of industry feedback and lessons learnt from Sydney Metro City & Southwest, and from national and international projects.

The Sydney Metro West Partnership will be more collaborative and will support more sustainable construction methods said the client, Transport for NSW.

The model will be further developed and refined with the market as part of the prequalification process commencing in January 2023.

The contracts currently being considered to form part of the Partnership are:

Trains and signalling, which includes design, supply, testing and commissioning of the trains, the signalling and systems required to deliver driverless train operations.​

Stations Package West, which includes the delivery of underground stations at The Bays, Five Dock, Burwood North, North Strathfield and Westmead​.

The station component of each Integrated Station Development, which includes separate packages for Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, Pyrmont and Hunter Street.

Operations and maintenance, which includes the provision of customer and operational services and maintenance for a 15-year operations term​.

Linewide, which includes the design, supply, testing and commissioning of all other rail and linewide systems.

The buildings above the new Sydney Metro West stations, and precincts around them, will be delivered under contracts with Sydney Metro and separately from the Sydney Metro West Partnership.

Procurement for the remaining Metro West packages started on Monday 7th November with the opening of the Registration of Interest.

