Sydney Metro SSTOM contract awarded

The SSTOM contract has the largest scope of any Sydney Metro contract awarded to date and is the largest public-private partnership awarded in New South Wales.

The Parklife Metro consortium comprises Plenary Group, Siemens, Webuild and RATP.

The contract includes 12 new metro trains, six new stations between St Marys and the new Aerotropolis development, core rail systems and a marshalling and maintenance facility to be built at Orchard Hills.

Parklife Metro will also operate and maintain the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport line for 15 years after it becomes operational.

The Australian and NSW governments want the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport operational before Western Sydney International is open for passenger services.

The government has declared the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project the first rail infrastructure project in Australian history to be certified as carbon-neutral from the start of construction through to operation.

All carbon emissions generated during construction and operation will be reduced and offset, it is claimed.

Preparations are already underway at the future Aerotropolis station for tunnelling from the airport to the Aerotropolis site, which will commence in 2023.

This project is designed to support the growing Greater Western Sydney region and connect commuters and travellers with the new Western Sydney International airport, providing major economic stimulus and supporting more than 14,000 jobs during construction.

