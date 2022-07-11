Tadano salesman switches to Liebherr

Paul Goodall

Liebherr-Great Britain has appointed Paul Goodall as its crawler cranes sales manager for England and Wales.

He is more familiar with telescopic boom mobile cranes, having joined Tadano dealer Cranes UK (subsequently Tadano UK) back in 2007, although he did have telescopic boom crawler cranes in his portfolio after Tadano acquired US manufacturer Mantis in 2009.

“I’m very much looking forward to meeting some new customers as well as working with some familiar faces from days gone by,” he said. “I’m particularly excited to be dealing with lattice boom and telescopic crawler cranes and the unplugged options are especially innovative. Liebherr looks set to establish a new benchmark for zero emission requirements with these models – they are sure to be a market leader.’

Liebherr-GB managing director Richard Everist added: “Paul joins us with a wealth of experience in our industry and will be familiar with a number of our accounts, having worked for one of our competitors for many years previously. We are delighted he has now seen the light!”

