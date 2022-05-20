Taylor Wimpey brings Mace director onto board

Mark Castle stood down as chief operating officer of Mace last year but remains on the executive board as a non-executive director. He is also a non-executive director of AIM-listed Eleco plc and non-executive chairman of Triangle Group, a private equity backed fire safety business.

Before joining Mace he used to work for Structuretone and Wates. He was also chair of Build UK from 2017 to 2019.

Also joining Taylor Wimpey’s board is Clodagh Moriarty, retail and digital director of the supermarket chain J Sainsbury.

Chairman Irene Dorner said: “Mark’s deep operational knowledge of the construction sector, with particular focus on supply chain, production and innovation, will augment the Board’s current operational skill set and support the company’s key priority areas, while Clodagh’s strategic, digital and customer-focused experience will support our ongoing focus on delivering an enhanced experience for our customers.”

Both appointments take effect on 1st June 2022.

