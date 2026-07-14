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31 July 2026

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  3. Taylor Wimpey picks Pocock for London

Taylor Wimpey picks Pocock for London

14 Jul Taylor Wimpey has appointed Tom Pocock, formerly of Berkeley Group, as its divisional chair for London and the South East.

Pocock joined the business in June following 20 years at Berkeley Group, where he held a number of senior roles across land, planning and operations including several managing director positions.

With extensive experience spanning some of the UK’s most complex mixed-use developments, Pocock brings, Taylor Wimpey says, a strong track record of driving business performance, improving capital efficiency and delivering large-scale projects across the South East.

Pocock said, “I’m very pleased to have joined Taylor Wimpey and am enjoying getting to know the great teams across the division. I look forward to working closely with colleagues, our supply chain, local authorities and partners to deliver high-quality developments and much-needed new homes and communities across the region.”

Jennie Daly, chief executive, said: “Tom brings a strong track record of delivering complex developments and driving performance across operations, land and planning. His experience and deep market knowledge across the South East make him a valuable addition to the team, and we are delighted to welcome him."

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