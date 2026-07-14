Taylor Wimpey picks Pocock for London

Pocock joined the business in June following 20 years at Berkeley Group, where he held a number of senior roles across land, planning and operations including several managing director positions.

With extensive experience spanning some of the UK’s most complex mixed-use developments, Pocock brings, Taylor Wimpey says, a strong track record of driving business performance, improving capital efficiency and delivering large-scale projects across the South East.

Pocock said, “I’m very pleased to have joined Taylor Wimpey and am enjoying getting to know the great teams across the division. I look forward to working closely with colleagues, our supply chain, local authorities and partners to deliver high-quality developments and much-needed new homes and communities across the region.”

Jennie Daly, chief executive, said: “Tom brings a strong track record of delivering complex developments and driving performance across operations, land and planning. His experience and deep market knowledge across the South East make him a valuable addition to the team, and we are delighted to welcome him."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk