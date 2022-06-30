Team confirmed for Australian rail upgrade

South Geelong and Marshall stations will both be upgraded

The Djilang Alliance had been named in March as the preferred bidder for the project, which is intended to deliver more frequent and reliable services and better stations for passengers on Victoria’s busiest regional rail line.

The alliance is made up of:

McConnell Dowell;

Downer;

Arup; and

WSP Australia.

The South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication will include about 8km of track duplication and elevated rail bridges to replace level crossings at Fyans Street and the Surf Coast Highway, as well as signalling upgrades.

South Geelong and Marshall stations will both be upgraded and will feature new station buildings, landscaped forecourts, second platforms and accessible pedestrian overpasses.

Major construction will begin later this year, with a target completion date of late-2024.

The project forms part of the Victorian and Australian governments’ investment of more than AU$1bn (£565m) in rail upgrades between South Geelong and Waurn Ponds and is part of the Regional Rail Revival programme.

Djilang Alliance general manager Ewan Henderson said: “We know how important this project is for the people of Geelong, and our team is very proud to work hand in hand with the local community and Rail Projects Victoria, to provide these important infrastructure upgrades for current and future generations.”

