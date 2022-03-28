Arup and WSP picked for Australian rail upgrades

The South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication is being delivered by the Australian and Victorian governments as part of more than AU$1bn in rail upgrade projects between Geelong and Waurn Ponds.

The project includes duplicating approximately eight kilometres of track and signalling upgrades between South Geelong and Waurn Ponds to deliver additional services from Marshall and Waurn Ponds stations.

Deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Barnaby Joyce said Djilang Alliance had been appointed as the preferred contractor to deliver the project. Djilang Alliance comprises McConnell Dowell, Downer, Arup and WSP Australia.

“The Australian Government is committed to delivering this important project – which is another step closer to boosting the number of train services on the Geelong Line,” he said. “The South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication will provide a huge benefit to passengers, while creating jobs and providing a much-needed boost to the economy. It’s great to see this project progressing, with more frequent and reliable services on the way for passengers.”

Victorian minister for transport infrastructure Jacinta Allan said the level crossings at Fyans Street and Surf Coast Highway will also be removed, with new elevated rail bridges built to reduce congestion and improve safety for the more 36,000 vehicles that travel through these areas each day. “Removing these level crossings and building elevated rail bridges will provide a huge benefit to the community – slashing travel times and easing congestion for thousands of motorists as they travel throughout the area,” she said.

The stations at South Geelong and Marshall will also be upgraded with new station buildings and landscaped forecourts, second platforms, accessible pedestrian overpasses and more than 200 new parking spaces at Marshall to service the growing communities south of Geelong.

