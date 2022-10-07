Tech firms to boost digital workflows

Fukui says that an acute shortage of construction skills is threatening to hamper measures to upgrade and improve Japanese infrastructure. It hopes to combat this by deploying Bentley’s iTwin platform to augment its cloud-based data sharing service Cimphony Plus with 3D/4D visualisation, simulation, and digital twin capabilities.

By entering into a strategic partnership with Bentley Systems, Fukui says it will provide solutions for digital transformation in the infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism.

Carsten Gerke, senior vice president of strategic channels with Bentley Systems, said, “Collaborating with Fukui Computer benefits all parties. End users will benefit from cutting-edge, world-class digital technology and trusted local expertise. Bentley will address the demanding Japanese infrastructure market and ‘i-construction’ regulations through the market leader in Japan, while Fukui Computer will provide the most innovative digital twin solutions to dramatically improve the construction industry in Japan.”

Tadashi Sugita, president of Fukui Computer, said: “The strategic partnership with Bentley Systems will allow us to introduce cutting-edge digital technology to the ICT field in the construction industry in Japan. As a software company being trusted by the construction companies who support the infrastructure in local communities, we will strive to contribute to society by providing useful products and valuable support services.”

