Technical alliance formed to support Hinkley Point project

View of the Unit 2 nuclear island and prestressing galleries, where 7,000m3 of concrete has been poured to date.

Hinkley Point’s new multi-million-pound technical and engineering services agreement (HTSA) involves comprises existing Tier 1 services suppliers Atkins, Frazer-Nash Consultancy and Wood.

It seeks to draw upon the skillsets and operational experience gained in their work across both nuclear new build and the existing nuclear power plants in the UK.

They will work collaboratively as a single alliance in a process aimed at ensure thing availability of a robust pipeline of skilled resources and leveraging further value and efficiency. The companies will work collaboratively in order to provide the project with most appropriate expertise to specific tasks.

Hinkley Point C technical director Mark Hartley said: “I’m delighted that we are able to announce the launch of the HTSA. We look forward to working together collaboratively, as a single alliance, to help deliver Hinkley Point C on time and on budget. Having worked closely with Atkins, Frazer-Nash, and Wood on this project since its inception, the HTSA further enhances the existing relationships between the companies for the benefit of all involved”.

The agreement will last for five years with an optional five-year extension.

The process is based upon the long-established EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Technical Support Alliance, which has been in operation for more than 10 years.

Full construction at Hinkley Point C began in September 2016. The power station will supply electricity to meet 7% of the UK’s needs.

