Tenders sought for Barbican MEP work

The Barbican, courtesy of Julian Herzog, julianherzog.com, via Creative Commons

The strip out and renewal will require the removal of existing, life-expired MEP infrastructure and installation of new plant. It will need distribution and containment across multiple basement plant levels and public floors of the large, live, publicly operated arts venue.

The successful contractor will be required to work around continued public operation of the Centre, including phased access, full 12-month closure period from end June 2028, isolation and shutdown of live building services, and interfacing with retained plant and systems, across every work area.

The City aims for work to start in February 2027, running to September 2029, with a possible extension to March 2030. Requests to participate are due by 12 October, after which the City aims to draw up a list of up to four pre-qualified applicants who will be able to proceed to the next stage of the procurement.

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