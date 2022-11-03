TG Lynes invests in lorry safety system

The lorries are being fitted with hazard detection sensors

TG Lynes, based in Enfield, is in the process of adding Brigade's Sidescan Predict system to its entire fleet of HGV vehicles.

The side detection system has been developed for rigid vehicles with large blind spots. Six ultrasonic sensors on the side of the vehicle detect objects and vulnerable road users, whether stationary or moving. The technology calculates the risk of collision and alerts the driver either visually or audibly, depending on the risk.

TG Lynes plans to have the technology installed on a quarter of its distribution fleet by March 2023.

General manager Andrew Ingram said: “We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to make life easier and safer for all of our colleagues. It is crucial that vehicles with complex blind spots utilise technology to help reduce collisions.

“Brigade's Sidescan Predict system is one of the most technically sophisticated products available. It will offer peace of mind to our drivers and false alarms are significantly reduced, meaning they can be confident in the accuracy of the warning.”

TG Lynes has used other Brigade safety products for more than 10 years.

“Safety is a top priority for us,” he added. “The protocols and safety equipment we have put in place, in conjunction with internal and external training, have enabled us to reduce near-miss incidents and has eradicated any side-swipe incidents and road traffic collisions.”

The kit

The Sidescan Predict system remains switched on when the vehicle’s speed is below 22mph, regardless of the indicator selection, and cannot be deactivated by the driver.

Brigade Electronics UK marketing manager Emily Hardy said: “Unlike existing systems, which simply register the presence of a potential obstacle, Sidescan Predict is constantly gathering data in a vehicle’s vicinity. This provides additional benefits to operators by significantly reducing false alarms and increasing confidence in the accuracy of warning alerts.”

