The Pronar MPB 20.55 – powerful, dynamic, unstoppable

Material Change Ltd have a number of sites across East Anglia processing primarily green waste. They take waste from local councils as well as the general public.

Originally providing third party shredding and screening services, Material Change set up its first compost site in 2004. Over the last 15 years Material Change has expanded considerably and now has 6 composting facilities processing green waste, food waste and wood waste.

The green waste is delivered into one of their 6 sites where it is initially shredded to reduce the size down and then screened with the MPB 20.55 trommel to remove the smaller sizes of the shred

Once the smaller sizes are removed the oversize is shredded again in a high-speed shredder to reduce the final size down even further.

The green waste is shredded, screened and windrowed to produce a high-quality compost for resale. Nothing goes to waste at Material change, with all of the non-compost material being sent to the local power station to produce electricity.

Simon Smith, Operations Manager at Material Change comments “We had an old trommel that had seen better days and we decided we needed to look around to see what was available. We looked at a number of different brands of trommels during this review but after Global Recycling Solutions kindly demonstrated the Pronar trommel to us, the decision become a lot easier and clearer to make. What really impressed us was the build quality of the Pronar trommel and its ease of use. The 2 year warranty that comes as standard with the Pronar provided us with an increased level of confidence in the product with the added benefit of no breakdown bills to pay for 2 years rather than 1 year which most other manufacturers offer”.

Thanks to the durable construction and simple principle of operation, Pronar mobile screens are perfect for working with various materials – soil, compost, municipal waste, coal, aggregate and biomass, to name but a few. The screening drum can be made to suit customer requirements, circular or square perforation, with any mesh size. Wide-opening covers provide instant accessibility to mechanisms and fast switching of screening drums when it is required to change the mesh size.

Pronar started manufacturing 32 years ago in Poland. Their equipment range is diverse and covers recycling, municipal, agricultural and wheel manufacturing.

They are seen by many as the more affordable solution to the traditionally known mainstream manufacturers without compromising on build quality. This is very much reflected in their 2 year warranty.

Pronar are a force to be reckoned with around the world with 6 manufacturing facilities across Poland and dealers worldwide. The brand is at the forefront of technological development. The key to their success is the focus on innovation and listening to what customers need.

Jason Purllant, Sales Manger at Global Recycling Solutions Ltd, thanked Material Change for their business and looks forward to working with them on their other sites for any other shredding and screening requirements they might have.

