The UK Concrete Show returns

The UK Concrete Show is the only standalone exhibition dedicated to the UK’s concrete industry, and this edition will be the first one since it was acquired by The QMJ Group – organiser of the internationally renowned Hillhead exhibition.

Centrally located in Hall 1 at the NEC in Birmingham, the show provides a platform for exhibitors to meet key decision-makers from across the concrete supply chain. Parking is free and you can expect to access some of the concrete industry’s biggest names and get acquainted with some of the new businesses exhibiting for the first time. From admixtures and decorative concrete, to pumps and volumetric trucks, the show is guaranteed to provide something new that your business will benefit from.

This year the focus will be on innovation and sustainability, as the industry moves toward its goal of net zero by 2050, and the events and seminars will reflect this. There will also be an abundance of networking opportunities – the chance to develop connections.

New for 2024 is the Innovation Hub that will allow visitors to gain insight into some of the most exciting developments from leading changemakers. Providing a curated overview of the latest technological advances in the industry discover a plethora of new products and services.

Heralding a new era for the show, the seminar programme will be hosted by broadcaster and sustainability commentator Susannah Streeter. Susannah is a knowledgeable and highly skilled interviewer who has quizzed leading business figures, politicians, entrepreneurs and economists on radio and TV over 17 years at the BBC, and at live events.

This year, the Concrete Connect Theatre will be situated on the exhibition floor and will feature free-to-attend CPD-accredited sessions across both show days. Sessions in the morning and afternoon will conclude with a panel and live Q&A with the audience, and cover the following themes:

Celebrating innovation – showcasing the pinnacle of concrete technology. Learn about ground-breaking ideas, projects and technologies that are reshaping the concrete construction landscape in the UK. Hear case studies from the experts that highlight the creativity and progress within the field, emphasising the sector-specific challenges and solutions that make the innovations stand out.

Prevention or cure? – exploring advantages in concrete construction. Dive into the nuances of prevention, cure, repair, remediation, waterproofing and new-build approaches in the UK’s concrete construction sector. Explore the advantages and disadvantages of each method and gain valuable insights.

Keeping the concrete industry safe: new legislation and industry best practices. Debating the latest legislation impacting the concrete industry, with an emphasis on safety measures. The proactive approach to keeping pace with evolving industry Standards and fostering a safer working environment.

Meeting the challenge of net zero: navigating the future of sustainable concrete. Insights into low-carbon concrete, emission-reduction strategies, the role of additives and innovative production solutions. Exploring the path toward the UK’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero by 2050, focusing specifically on the concrete construction sector.

The leading names in the concrete industry are gearing up to showcase what they have to offer – and help you to achieve your goals.



“We are looking forward to the Concrete Show in 2024 as it will be a fantastic opportunity to meet and connect with prospective customers and strengthen our bonds with existing customers while contributing to conversations about and learning about new developments in our industry. It’s a great opportunity to strengthen awareness of the Oscrete brand and raise greater awareness around our commitment to sustainability.” Scott Wilson, Director of Oscrete

“Having exhibited at the UK Concrete Show since 2015, we know the importance of reaching the right audience, something the show does in spades. This makes it an excellent platform for Masterscreed to showcase its products and connect with industry professionals.” Robert Pasqualotto, Director of Masterscreed

“There’s no doubt the UK Concrete Show is the most targeted show for the ready-mixed industry. We get the right people on the stand and our presence also helps to build and maintain our reputation throughout the UK concrete sector’s decision-makers.”

Jarl James, Sales Director of the Sterling Group

More than 100 exhibitors under one roof

To date, the UK Concrete Show has confirmed more than 120 exhibitors. In addition to the show regulars, there are also a host of new companies to keep you up to date with all the latest industry developments. Here’s a taster of some of the UK’s 2024 launches and innovative products you can discover at the show:

BMS Beton – the BMS portfolio includes some of the leading European manufacturers of machinery to batch, mix, press, vibrate, rack and cure concrete products and has been operating with sales, leasing, spare parts and after-sales services for more than 20 years.

JCB – the global brand is synonymous with world-class innovation, designing and building machines for hard work and reliability, using only the most advanced technology and techniques.

Utranazz – this family-run company offers an extensive range of new and used concrete equipment to the UK market, including truck mixers, volumetric mixers, pumps, batching plants, cement silos, and screed and mortar pumps. The company now holds exclusive dealership rights for 12 major concrete equipment manufacturers.

Concrete Technology Limited – the company will be exhibiting alongside its range of machinery manufacturers, from batching concrete to concrete brick production and the latest innovations in curing, quality control and secondary processing.

Premier Mixer Trucks – Premier MBP has been in business for 50 years, with trucks showcasing mobile concrete mixing technology. The ProAll Reimer Mobile Volumetric Concrete Mixer has been designed with complete flexibility and ease of operation in mind.

ConSpare – ConSpare’s motive is to improve the performance of its client’s conveyors by solving belt cleaning, tracking, spillage and dust problems. The company, led by James Bullock, recently released its first industry white paper on sustainability and is keen to share its findings with other businesses.

Sicoma – the firm has plants in Barcelona, Spain and Zhuhai, China. This year, it will be showing the SICOMA-OMG concrete mixers for the ready-mixed and precast industry. This includes the twin-shaft mixer; planetary mixer; pan mixer, lab mixer and twin-shaft mixers.

Colombia Machinery – the company has been in business since 1937 and offers design, manufacturing and support of equipment. The current line-up includes mixing and batching, complete bagging line equipment, concrete products machines, splitters, pallet handling and cubing systems for the production of high-quality concrete products.

Liebherr – the German–Swiss company designs and manufactures high-quality equipment such as truck mixers, mixing plants, pumps, wheel loaders and plant control systems and a range of complementary products. It will showcase its 36 XXA truck-mounted pump, which features a five-part multi-fold distribution boom. Also on the stand is the HTM 905 truck mixer, a favourite in the industry for its reliability, safety, efficiency and robustness.

Adomast Manufacturing Chemical Additives – the firm will be presenting WRAS-approved products. These have low VOCs and are non-flammable, biodegradable and non-hazardous to use. They have been used on a variety of major products, including Crossrail in London and the new Forth Bridge in Edinburgh.

Premier Pipeline – a supplier of high-quality pipeline and accessories for all concrete pumping applications, including screed and grout pumping, piling and formwork. The company is the UK dealer for IVG construction hoses, Dalcom steel pipes and accessories and the global distributor for Prime-a-Pump.

Concrete Services & Supplies – CSS specialises in the hire and sale of concrete flooring equipment and, this year will be displaying Husqvarna Ride-On Trowels and the UK-manufactured, 100% electric, zero emissions, Ekin range of battery-powered concrete screeds and ancillary equipment.

Kelly Tanks – Kelly Tanks provides innovative, cost-effective concrete washout and water-treatment solutions enabling safe treatment, recycling, or discharge of wastewater on-site. At this year’s show, the company will be displaying its range of concrete washout solutions

Volumech – for anything and everything to do with volumetric concrete mixers! Their mission is to keep you pouring - from replacement parts, to site service and refurbishments. Plus they're the only resource in the United Kingdom for Genuine Cemen Tech parts and new Cemen Tech mixers.

Masterscreed – Masterscreed produces high-performance concrete screed laser-guided machines that incorporate innovations and technologies, including the LEVmaster operating system. Built with reliability, durability and low maintenance in mind, the range includes automated concrete screeds, laser-guided screeds and topping spreaders.

