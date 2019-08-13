Three share £100m health trust framework

Tees Esk & Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust has selected the three contractors to deliver its construction works over the next four years in the Middlesbrough, Tees Valley and Yorkshire areas.

Esh, Interserve and Kier were the only three contractors to submit tenders. The trust had been hoping for six firms on its framework.

The trust's new Foss Park Hospital in York topped out last week after 250,000 working hours so far spent on site to create the 72-bed hospital. Main contractor Wates Construction is expected to complete that job in April 2020. Construction of Foss Park was procured through the YORbuild framework.

