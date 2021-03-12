Thurrock renews Wates’ maintenance deal

A Wates plumber in action

The new contract, awarded after a competitive tender process, begins on 1st July 2021 and is worth £45m.

Wates will continue to manage an installation programme of new bathrooms, kitchens, boilers, windows and roofs in more than 10,000 properties.

Under the current contract, which began in 2018, Wates has already delivered:

7,545 kitchen and bathroom refurbishments

1,493 boiler renewals

5,698 electrical upgrades

788 window replacements

8,000 asbestos surveys

7,500 asbestos removals

