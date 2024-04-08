TICC consolidator makes 10th acquisition

Vision Survey was founded in 2007 by John Gray

Celnor Group was formed in 2023 with private equity backing to consolidate the market for testing, inspection, certification and compliance (TICC) services.

Its first acquisitions were Kent-based Riverside Environmental, Watford-based Vintec Laboratories, and Wolverhampton-based Ground Investigation and Piling (GIP). It then bought Mattest Site Services (formerly Mogford Associates) in Scotland.

Its latest – and 10th – acquisition is Crawley-based Vision Survey, founded in 2007 by John Gray.

Vision Survey provides a range of compliance services including utility scanning, ground penetrating radar, topographical surveys, laser scanning and underground utility detection for civil engineering contractors.

It has worked on the Thames Tideway project, Crossrail, the London Olympic Park and both Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Simon Parrington, founder and chief executive of Celnor, said: “Vision Survey is a great addition to the Celnor Group, strengthening our built environment offering alongside existing member companies GIP, Brownfield Solutions, AF Howland Associates, Mattest Site Services and Aitken Laboratories.

“Vision Survey has an excellent reputation for quality and has enjoyed a strong period of growth, which we are looking forward to continuing with investment from Celnor.”

Despite selling his business, John Gray will remain managing director of Vision Survey. He said: “We plan to ramp up investment in new technology and innovation, which will enable us to anticipate and service the future demands of our customers. Celnor is committed to ongoing training which will strengthen our capability as well as provide career development for our people.”

