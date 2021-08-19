Tilbury Douglas recruits Balfour Beatty duo

Sean Ruddy (left) and Dean Lee

Sean Ruddy has joined Tilbury Douglas as regional commercial director and Dean Lee joins as regional operations director, both for the southeast.

Sean Ruddy joins from Balfour Beatty Construction, where he was commercial director for nearly six years, and before that filled the same role for 10 years at Lendlease. He started his career as a quantity surveyor with building services contractor Matthew Hall.

Dean Lee also joins form Balfour Beatty and also has a strong background in commercial management. He is a fellow of RICS and a chartered arbitrator. Over the past 20 years he has worked for Wates, Laing O’Rourle. Morgan Sindall, Murphy and Kier, as well as Balfour Beatty for the past 19 months.

Both new arrivals report to Tilbury Douglas’ southeast regional managing director, Richard Boeg

Craig Tatton, managing director for UK Building at Tilbury Douglas, said: “We are now in a strong position to expand the regional business, building on our existing public sector clients and targeting steady growth in the private sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk