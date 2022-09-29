Timber building playbook hopes to solve insurance blockage

Prominent use of timber in Magdalene College’s New Library (photo © Nick Kane)

The UK-based Alliance for Sustainable Building Products (ASBP) is seeking to tackle the problems of securing insurance for mass timber buildings by setting down industry-accepted guidance for developers, investors and designers.

The ASBP has been awarded a €97,000 grant from Built by Nature, a timber building network and €17,400 by insurance broker Marsh and Zurich Insurance.

The objective of the Mass Timber Insurance Playbook is to smooth the process of getting insurance for both construction and occupation of mass timber buildings.

In partnership with the ASBP, the development of the guide will be overseen by construction insurance broker and underwriter Philip Callow (the founder of Mass Timber Risk Consulting), and Jim Glockling, former director of construction risk assessment organisation RISCAuthority.

The guide will set out steps on how to engage insurers as early as possible to ensure that the correct questions are asked toward enabling timber use without compromising overall building resilience.

The Mass Timber Insurance Playbook will be set out over the design stages established by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), which has agreed to act as peer reviewer.

Editorial input and review will also be provided by Marsh, along with developer Human Nature and specialist contractor Eurban, builder Magdalene College’s New Library. Construction consultant Gardiner & Theobald is also providing peer review and validation.

