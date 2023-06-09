TopHat hires former JCB finance director

David Brown

David Brown was chief financial officer of construction machinery producer JCB for six years from 2016.

TopHat recently raised £70m from new and existing shareholders, including £25m from Persimmon.

Latest accounts for TopHat show that its turnover increased from £6.3m in the year to 31st October 2020 to £12.4m in fiscal 2021. Pre-tax losses in the same period reduced from £21.3m to £18.0m.

However, it says that it is producing 800 homes this year from its factory in Derby and has a new factory under development in Corby with production capacity for 4,000 units a year.

Jordan Rosenhaus, chief executive and founder of TopHat, said: “As a senior leader from a major manufacturing business, David brings with him the type of experience that will help us continue to revolutionise house building through the application of cutting-edge technology and lean manufacturing techniques. We’re delighted to have him on board as we enter an exciting growth phase.”

David Brown said: “I am delighted to be joining a business which is harnessing technology and leading manufacturing processes and bringing this to homebuilding at scale. Manufacturing houses in factories is a critical part of tackling the nation’s housing crisis and TopHat is at the forefront of this dynamic sector.”

