Torsion signs up for £90m Leeds tower block

Sky Gardens will be one of the tallest buildings in Leeds

The planned Sky Gardens development, which will be one of the tallest residential buildings in Leeds, has a £90m gross development value.

The delivery arm of Torsion Group, Torsion Construction, has signed a £46.5m contract to build the project on behalf of the JV partnership.

Sky Gardens will have 284 residential apartments, ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, with a residents’ lounge and gymnasium at level 30.

CityLife is currently concluding site remediation of the brownfield site, and Torsion Construction is due to start on-site in January 2024. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The project team includes architect DLA, quantity surveyor Rex Procter & Partners and ID Planning.

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said, “We are delighted to be entering into a joint venture with CityLife and believe that there is a close alignment of strengths between both companies that will allow us to achieve great things for the city of Leeds. Torsion has a long track record of successful project delivery and sustained business growth, and this JV continues to support this.”

This will be Torsion’s fifth development in Leeds city centre, following the recent news of its build-to-rent schemes at Phoenix (367 flats) and Flax Place (300 flats).

It is CityLife’s second development in Leeds, having just achieved practical completion on the 16-storey Springwell Gardens development on Whitehall Road.

CityLife managing director Gareth Morgan said: “After the success of Springwell Gardens, it was a logical move to form a joint venture with an experienced developer who has in-house construction expertise. I have known Dan and Torsion for several years and expect this to be the first of many future collaborations.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk