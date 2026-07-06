  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

31 July 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Tracto upgrades HDD

Tracto upgrades HDD

6 Jul Tracto has launched an upgraded version of its 18ACS horizontal directional drill, the Grundodrill 20 ACS, the first unit of which has already been sold to a Tier 1 contractor.

The upgraded HDD features 200 kN thrust and pullback force, 9,000 Nm of torque on the outer rods, a 123 kW diesel engine and a high-capacity Bentonite pump, enabling efficient installation on demanding projects.

The 20 ACS offers fully automated drilling, rod changing and rod lubrication functions. It can carry up to 144m of Elicon twin-rod tubes, with rod types easily selected and changed via the operator interface. It can conduct cable-guided bores in particularly challenging ground conditions.

Its undercarriage has been upgraded for improved stability, and an optional anchoring system is available.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »