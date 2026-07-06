Tracto upgrades HDD

The upgraded HDD features 200 kN thrust and pullback force, 9,000 Nm of torque on the outer rods, a 123 kW diesel engine and a high-capacity Bentonite pump, enabling efficient installation on demanding projects.

The 20 ACS offers fully automated drilling, rod changing and rod lubrication functions. It can carry up to 144m of Elicon twin-rod tubes, with rod types easily selected and changed via the operator interface. It can conduct cable-guided bores in particularly challenging ground conditions.

Its undercarriage has been upgraded for improved stability, and an optional anchoring system is available.

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