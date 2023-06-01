Trade pay rates up 5% this year

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu June 01 2023

6 hours Average earnings for self-employed tradespeople in construction were 5.4% higher in April 2023 than in April 2022, according to a leading payroll company.

Plumbers are averageing around £1100 a week

Hudson Contract, which styles itself as UK construction’s biggest payroll, says that while pay packets dipped 4.4% in April compared to March because of the Easter holidays, they were still higher than last year.

April’s average pay packet of £941 per week was 5.4% higher than a year before.

While this increase is below the increase seen in living costs over the same period – energy and food bills have particularly escalated – it is at least better than some other sectors have managed.

Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, said: “Our figures show rates for the self-employed are holding ground. In public sector and unionised employment, employees are fighting and striking for pay rises and eventually being offered 5% settlements. Freelancers in construction have already had the benefit of year on year increases and 5.4% in the last year alone. If further evidence was needed, this is why self-employment suits the workforce and is chosen by so many. They follow the work and use their individual bargaining power to attract higher earnings.”

TRADE March 2023 April 2023 monthly % change
BRICKLAYING £987 £871 -11.8%
CIVIL ENGINEERING £900 £840 -6.7%
DEMOLITION & WRECKING £978 £922 -5.7%
ELECTRICAL £1,177 £1,096 -6.8%
EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE £960 £952 -0.9%
GENERAL CONSTRUCTION £1,002 £974 -2.8%
INSULATION £988 £993 0.6%
JOINERY £1,115 £1,120 0.4%
MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING £1,116 £1,039 -6.9%
PLASTERING £865 £861 -0.4%
PLUMBING £1,130 £1,084 -4.0%
ROOFING £820 £796 -3.0%
SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING £863 £853 -1.1%
SHOP FITTING £1,113 £990 -11.1%
SPECIALIST TRADES £909 £871 -4.2%
STEEL & TIMBER FRAME ERECTION £955 £945 -1.1%
SURFACING CONTRACTORS £899 £859 -4.4%

Regional variations

Region April 2023 average Month on month % change Year on year % change
North East £757 0.8% 12.3%
North West £907 -4.9% 5.6%
Yorkshire & the Humber £919 -2.6% 6.4%
East Midlands £1,008 -5.0% 9.2%
West Midlands £913 -6.3% 0.4%
Wales £974 2.7% 20.0%
East of England £1,020 -4.6% 7.0%
London £974 -2.6% 3.9%
South East £948 -7.2% 1.4%
South West £866 -8.1% -5.1%

