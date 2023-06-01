Trade pay rates up 5% this year

Plumbers are averageing around £1100 a week

Hudson Contract, which styles itself as UK construction’s biggest payroll, says that while pay packets dipped 4.4% in April compared to March because of the Easter holidays, they were still higher than last year.

April’s average pay packet of £941 per week was 5.4% higher than a year before.

While this increase is below the increase seen in living costs over the same period – energy and food bills have particularly escalated – it is at least better than some other sectors have managed.

Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, said: “Our figures show rates for the self-employed are holding ground. In public sector and unionised employment, employees are fighting and striking for pay rises and eventually being offered 5% settlements. Freelancers in construction have already had the benefit of year on year increases and 5.4% in the last year alone. If further evidence was needed, this is why self-employment suits the workforce and is chosen by so many. They follow the work and use their individual bargaining power to attract higher earnings.”

TRADE March 2023 April 2023 monthly % change BRICKLAYING £987 £871 -11.8% CIVIL ENGINEERING £900 £840 -6.7% DEMOLITION & WRECKING £978 £922 -5.7% ELECTRICAL £1,177 £1,096 -6.8% EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE £960 £952 -0.9% GENERAL CONSTRUCTION £1,002 £974 -2.8% INSULATION £988 £993 0.6% JOINERY £1,115 £1,120 0.4% MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING £1,116 £1,039 -6.9% PLASTERING £865 £861 -0.4% PLUMBING £1,130 £1,084 -4.0% ROOFING £820 £796 -3.0% SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING £863 £853 -1.1% SHOP FITTING £1,113 £990 -11.1% SPECIALIST TRADES £909 £871 -4.2% STEEL & TIMBER FRAME ERECTION £955 £945 -1.1% SURFACING CONTRACTORS £899 £859 -4.4%

Regional variations

Region April 2023 average Month on month % change Year on year % change North East £757 0.8% 12.3% North West £907 -4.9% 5.6% Yorkshire & the Humber £919 -2.6% 6.4% East Midlands £1,008 -5.0% 9.2% West Midlands £913 -6.3% 0.4% Wales £974 2.7% 20.0% East of England £1,020 -4.6% 7.0% London £974 -2.6% 3.9% South East £948 -7.2% 1.4% South West £866 -8.1% -5.1%

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk