Trade pay rates up 5% this year

Hudson Contract, which styles itself as UK construction’s biggest payroll, says that while pay packets dipped 4.4% in April compared to March because of the Easter holidays, they were still higher than last year.
April’s average pay packet of £941 per week was 5.4% higher than a year before.
While this increase is below the increase seen in living costs over the same period – energy and food bills have particularly escalated – it is at least better than some other sectors have managed.
Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, said: “Our figures show rates for the self-employed are holding ground. In public sector and unionised employment, employees are fighting and striking for pay rises and eventually being offered 5% settlements. Freelancers in construction have already had the benefit of year on year increases and 5.4% in the last year alone. If further evidence was needed, this is why self-employment suits the workforce and is chosen by so many. They follow the work and use their individual bargaining power to attract higher earnings.”
|TRADE
|March 2023
|April 2023
|monthly % change
|BRICKLAYING
|£987
|£871
|-11.8%
|CIVIL ENGINEERING
|£900
|£840
|-6.7%
|DEMOLITION & WRECKING
|£978
|£922
|-5.7%
|ELECTRICAL
|£1,177
|£1,096
|-6.8%
|EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE
|£960
|£952
|-0.9%
|GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
|£1,002
|£974
|-2.8%
|INSULATION
|£988
|£993
|0.6%
|JOINERY
|£1,115
|£1,120
|0.4%
|MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING
|£1,116
|£1,039
|-6.9%
|PLASTERING
|£865
|£861
|-0.4%
|PLUMBING
|£1,130
|£1,084
|-4.0%
|ROOFING
|£820
|£796
|-3.0%
|SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING
|£863
|£853
|-1.1%
|SHOP FITTING
|£1,113
|£990
|-11.1%
|SPECIALIST TRADES
|£909
|£871
|-4.2%
|STEEL & TIMBER FRAME ERECTION
|£955
|£945
|-1.1%
|SURFACING CONTRACTORS
|£899
|£859
|-4.4%
Regional variations
|Region
|April 2023 average
|Month on month % change
|Year on year % change
|North East
|£757
|0.8%
|12.3%
|North West
|£907
|-4.9%
|5.6%
|Yorkshire & the Humber
|£919
|-2.6%
|6.4%
|East Midlands
|£1,008
|-5.0%
|9.2%
|West Midlands
|£913
|-6.3%
|0.4%
|Wales
|£974
|2.7%
|20.0%
|East of England
|£1,020
|-4.6%
|7.0%
|London
|£974
|-2.6%
|3.9%
|South East
|£948
|-7.2%
|1.4%
|South West
|£866
|-8.1%
|-5.1%
