Training centre opens in Tamworth

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood launches the new training facility

The Tamworth Training Hub has been set up by the National House Building Council (NHBC) and housing developer Redrow with Tamworth Borough Council.

The purpose-built facility has capacity to train around 100 apprentices a year, with bricklaying as the initial focus due to the shortage of skilled bricklayers in the house-building sector.

The site is next to an active Redrow development and resembles a typical site compound, with a large covered central space for practical work alongside classrooms and welfare facilities.

Redrow human resources director Karen Jones said: “We know that frequent changes to site location and the travel implications this brings acts as a barrier for many in completing their apprenticeship. In providing this long-term training hub we are providing stability and security for many young people.”

Although NHBC’s core business, and reason for being, is to police quality and provide building warranties, it became a registered apprenticeship provider last September. So far, more than 100 candidates have joined its construction site supervisor apprenticeship programme.

