Training recognition for FSI Promat

The accreditation, a first for an internal fire stopping manufacturer, provides independent recognition of the quality and consistency of FSi Promat’s training, which supports customers in developing their knowledge and competency in passive fire protection.

The passive fire protection specialist completed an accreditation process through the ASFP’s training recognition service, which assesses the technical content of its courses, the competence of those delivering them and the quality management systems used to maintain consistent standards.

The process included a technical audit and independent review of FSi Promat’s procedures for developing, approving and delivering training. The company was also required to show evidence covering data protection, insurance and liability, as well as how it assesses delegate understanding at the end of each session.

The accreditation gives installers, contractors, specifiers and other construction professionals additional assurance that FSi Promat’s technical training provision has been independently assessed and meets the ASFP’s high standards.

Competence is reviewed regularly and supported through ongoing CPD to ensure the technical information provided remains current.

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