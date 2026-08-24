Travis Perkins moves in Corby

The new Travis Perkins in Corby

The move adds six jobs at the branch, bringing staffing up to nine people. The enlarged team will operate in a 1.5-acre branch with greater stock availability, specialist expertise and access to a comprehensive range of hire equipment, providing a one-stop destination for trade professionals across Northamptonshire.

The relocated branch will feature a Travis Perkins Hire for the first time, providing customers with easy access to professional tools and equipment hire and further expanding its national hire network of more than 270 branches.

Opening last week, the branch also boasts an array of specialised services including a brick library, a landscaping display, an estimating service as well as click and collect and next day delivery.

Billy Hadkiss, regional director at Travis Perkins, said: “Our relocation in Corby represents a significant development in the local construction community.

“By moving to a much larger, purpose-built site, we can expand our offering. Bringing Travis Perkins Hire to Corby for the first time, alongside our existing services, means we can truly serve as a one-stop shop for our customers' every need.”

Stacey Ward-Murray, branch manager at Travis Perkins Corby, added: “The team has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to prepare this fantastic new site. With our expanded services and a larger stock inventory, we are in a better position than ever to provide the outstanding service and expert advice that local tradespeople rely on every day.”

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