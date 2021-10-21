Travis Perkins names new property director

Nick Pinney

Nick Pinney replaces Martin Meech, who is retiring from Travis Perkins at the end of 2021 but will be continuing in non-executive and advisory roles.

Nick Pinney joined the company as divisional property director in 2014 before being promoted to property director for the group’s merchanting businesses in 2019.

As group property director he will oversee a £1bn property business with a portfolio of more than 1,300 buildings, and report to chief financial officers Alan Williams.

Alan Williams said: "Nick has already played a key role in developing the property strategy that supports the ambitious growth we have for our businesses, and he will now be responsible for the long term plan to maintain and improve our estate, to make sure it is fit for the future in terms of driving the digital agenda, and that we lead the way on sustainable construction.”

Before joining Travis Perkins, Nick Pinney worked for estate agent Strutt & Parker and as an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk