Triton lands Leeds school expansion

The design and build contract includes the demolition of an existing building, formerly part of the university chaplaincy, to make way for a new 21,500 sq ft, four-storey building. Triton is delivering a full turnkey solution, including internal fit out and external access works.

Construction of a 14-classroom building will enable the school to expand intake to meet demand. Principal Justine Barlow said: “We are consistently oversubscribed with applicants, and we are thankful for the timely funding and the commitment from the Department of Education to grow and develop our sixth form provision in Leeds. We are pleased to be working with Triton Construction as part of the team to deliver this new building that will enable Notre Dame to provide enhanced facilities and opportunities, as well as accommodation our new T Level courses, for our young people across the city.”

Triton is already well on with the demolition works and site preparation to enable construction of the new building during the summer term break. It will build down to create a deep basement level that will become a new entrance reception and study area access from St Mark’s Avenue. An additional three storeys will provide the new classrooms with supporting facilities.

The structure will be of steel frame structure with an internal walling system and red brick exterior, in keeping with the local structural landscape. Triton is working within strict planning conditions for the external façade, tree preservation and sustainable transport facilities. Sustainable features include decorative solar shading along the main glazed elevation to reduce solar heat gain.

Triton Construction managing director Paul Clarkson said: “The project is complex due to the very tight site conditions with a one-way road access, local landscape conservation, as well as the live environment conditions. Substructure works are required to protect the adjacent chapel and we have also discovered a 22-metre deep well underneath the existing building foundations, which needed to be filled and closed.”

