Turkey’s unfinished nuclear power plant ‘undamaged’ by quake

The Akkuyu nuclear power station is scheduled for completion in May.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant, located in Büyükeceli, Mersin province, is currently nearing completion. The developer is Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned nuclear power corporation Rosatom. The main contractor is Turkish group Özdoğu.

Atomstroyexport will build, own and operate the facility, which is scheduled for completion in May 2023. The Akkuyu plant is expected to be the world’s first build-own-operate nuclear power plant.

Rosatom spokeswoman Anastasia Zoteeva told the Russian state-owned RIA news agency: "Earth tremors of about magnitude three were felt here... but our specialists have not revealed any damage to building structures, cranes and equipment.

“Nevertheless, we are carrying out extensive diagnostic measures to make sure that construction and installation operations can continue safely," she added.

Büyükeceli, where the Akkuyu nuclear plant is located, is about 400km west of the earthquake epicentre in Gaziantep.

More than 1,200 people in parts of Turkey and north-west Syria are known to have been killed, and thousands more injured, in Monday's earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8. The Turkish authorities estimate than more than 2,800 buildings have been destroyed.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk