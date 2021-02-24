Two contractors share work on major Swedish wind farm

Peab and SIC have been appointed as contractors for the 372MW Björnberget Wind Farm in Sweden. Peab will be responsible for the foundations for 35 turbines while SIC will complete 25 of them. The site will also have approximately 64km of new and upgraded roads and 130km of cabling. RES said that it expects 200 people to be working on site at the peak of construction.

Construction will be managed by RES, which will also take care of the wind farm’s commercial and technical management once operational.

Matilda Afzelius, CEO of RES in the Nordics, said: “This is an exciting point in the construction phase and we’re pleased to be working with such experienced and local companies as Peab and SIC on this project. A wind farm of this size will bring prosperity to the local region, whilst helping to decarbonise Sweden’s power generation.”

Peab regional manager Jörgen Eriksson said: ”We are very happy to partner with RES in this large and important project, and contribute to society’s transition into renewables”.

Jens Bak Ibsen, SIC CEO, said: “Both RES and SIC were early movers in the wind market in the Nordics and it’s great that our relationship has developed since our first construction project together back in 2005. We are looking forward to delivering the same high-quality construction at Bjornberget”.

Bjornberget Wind Farm is jointly owned by Enlight Renewable Energy and Prime Capital’s Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund (PGEIF). The wind farm due to go live in early 2023. It will generate 1.1TWh annually, equivalent to powering 300,000 European homes.

The wind farm will be equipped with the new Siemens Gamesa 5.X technology. There will be sixty, 6.2MW turbines and these will have the largest rotor available in the onshore market, providing the lowest cost of energy.

