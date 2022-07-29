UK's first hybrid Genie for Hird

The new Genie S-60 FE boom lift

The first two Genie S-60 FE hybrid telescopic boom lifts available in the UK have been delivered to powered access, cranes and glass lifting specialist Hird.

The Genie S-60 FE - the FE stands for fuel and electric - is the first hybrid and lightweight rough terrain telescopic boom in the 20m working height class.

It is one of a new range of hybrid and electric rough terrain booms launched by Genie for more sustainable and flexible working at mid-range heights.

Hird said it expects the telescopic boom is expected to be particularly popular with steel and façade erection contractors who will benefit greatly from a platform that can operate productively internally and externally, especially for shed construction.

The Genie S-60 FE has a maximum working height of 20.6m and a platform height of 18.6m, with a maximum outreach of 12.3m and a platform capacity of 300kg.

It has two operational modes, all electric and hybrid, allowing the straight stick cherry picker to be used for indoor and outdoor working, which will allow Hird customers to greatly improve utilisation rates.

The Genie S-60 FE provides a full day's operation in all-electric mode and for a whole week on one tank of diesel fuel in hybrid mode.

Regenerative braking and start-stop technology maximises fuel and battery efficiency, while reducing the MEWP's carbon footprint.

Sustainability is further enhanced thanks to a low-emissions Stage V engine fitted with a diesel particulate filter and sealed AC electric drive motors that enhance reliability and reduce the risk of hydraulic oil spills.

The platform provides full rough terrain performance with four wheel drive, oscillating axles and 45% gradeability. Yet it weighs a third less than comparable booms, making it ideal for operation across low load-bearing floors or soft and loose ground.

Phil Hird said: "More and more of our customers want to use hybrid or electric booms which is why we're investing heavily in technology like this.

"The Genie S-60 FE gives our customers all the benefits of the most sustainable methods for working at height with no disadvantages. For example, the platform charges its own batteries as it operates, eliminating downtime caused by the need for plug-in charging."

The Genie S-60 FE version weighs 8,051kg and has a best-in-class jib which is 1.83m long with a 130° working range for accurate positioning, supported by the platforms proportional controls and Fast Mast system for faster raising and lowering of the boom.

Hird managing director Phil Hird said: "We're delighted to be the first access rental company in the UK to be able to offer customers these Genie S60 FE platforms.

"It reflects our commitment to continuously modernise our access fleet and to provide clients with cutting edge platforms that deliver more productive and sustainable working at height options.

"With the price of diesel increasing dramatically, being able to operate with electric power and highly fuel-efficient hybrid technology is a big advantage that our customers recognise."

Dean Brooks, operations director at Genie authorised distributor Workplatform Ltd, which has supplied the booms, said: "The Genie S-60 FE is at the forefront of MEWP development to support more sustainable working at height.

"These high-performance hybrid Genie boom lifts will play a key role over the next decade in driving the transition away from thermal engines to full electric power. We're very pleased to be able to assist Hird in taking a place in the vanguard of this movement."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk