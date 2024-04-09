Unite schemes in London and Bristol clear planning

Rendering of Unite Students planned Meridian Square development in Stratford, east London

Unite Students has secured planning committee approval to build a 952-bed scheme in Stratford, east London, and final planning approval for a 500-bed scheme in Bristol.

The Stratford development, next to Meridian Steps near Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, is a 41-storey tower targeted to complete in 2028.

These plans also involve the construction of a new entrance/exit to Stratford underground station.

Meanwhile, in Bristol’s Temple Quarter regeneration area, Unite’s £73m Freestone Island development is set to open in 2026. Unite has guaranteed the University of Bristol rooms for its students in the development.

The Temple Quarter development, which has received full planning approval, will be close to Units Student’s 600-bed Marsh Mills site, on Feeder Road, and the University of Bristol’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, where up to 4,600 students will be based on completion.

The Stratford project, which has approval with conditions and is yet to obtain full planning permission, will also deliver 1,151 sqm of commercial space, which will include workspace and a retail area. This planning application was supported by University College London (UCL) and full planning permission is expected later this year. Unite Students is in the process of confirming a long-term agreement with the university for its students to let the majority of the beds. This will support the university’s recently completed UCL East campus in Stratford.

The Stratford tower will stand 41 storeys high

Including this project, Unite Students’ total planned investment into Stratford is around £400m. This includes the delivery of 716 new beds and academic space for the London Academy of Excellence at its Hawthorne House property, which is replacing a former office block, Jubilee House, on Farthingale Walk.

Unite Students group development director Tom Brewerton said: “Unite Students is leading the purpose-built student accommodation sector and these London and Bristol developments are unique offerings in their respective cities – two cities where we already have a strong footing and are committed to investing in further.

“We are excited to get started with construction in the swiftest possible timescale. It is fantastic to have received approval at planning committee for this exciting new Stratford development that will positively contribute to the area’s changing skyline.”

The Freestone Island scheme, planned for Bristol

