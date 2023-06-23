United Living bags Durham housing contract

ULNH will construct 49 affordable houses in Seaview Walk, Murton, County Durham.

The development will be a mix of three- and four-bedroom family homes, and two-bedroom bungalows, all homes built to an EPC A rating target.

The homes are expected to be completed by late 2024.

Caroline Lewis, managing director of United Living New Homes, said: “After working well with Karbon Homes on previous projects such as Esh Winning, we are delighted to have been awarded the opportunity to continue our successful working relationship.

“It is essential that when constructing new homes that energy efficiency is a top priority, allowing buyers and renters to not only buy an affordable home, but for it to be cost effective to run too.

“On this project, we aim to achieve this by using a ‘fabric first’ approach, maximising the performance of the materials that make up the building fabric. This is widely considered in the construction industry to be more sustainable than relying on complex energy saving technology, and key methods we will use include utilising the thermal mass of the building fabric and using high-quality insulation. We will also be installing photovoltaic panels (PV) to all houses to generate a renewable energy supply.”

Karbon Homes assistant director Zoey Hawthorne added: “We have designed a development that reflects the needs and wants of the local community, providing a mix of property types and sizes that suit residents of varying stages of life. We look forward to work getting underway in the coming months.”

