United Living continues northern push

Helen Francis

United Living recently launched a new business division based in the north – United City Living – which is focused on the private rented sector (PRS). And it recruited former Wates Residential managing director to Joanne Jamieson to head up its operations in the north and the midlands as regional managing director.

The Kent-based company is looking to grow turnover from £240m last year to £275m for 2018/19 and geographic spread is central to the plan.

Helen Francis has previously led business development teams at Kier Group and Keepmoat. Now in charge of United Living’s business development in the north, she said: “This is an exciting time to come on board for United Living. It’s a construction business with a real social conscience, a good solid basis of existing contracts and has huge potential to grow and develop its offer across the north and midlands. The forward order book is particularly strong with more than £800m worth of contracts, of which a significant portion will be in these regions.”

Managing director Jo Jamieson said: “Helen has the expertise to further support the growth of our business in the north and midlands. She brings with her a wealth of experience and will have an important role to play in growing our overall offer in new build and refurbishment for both housing association and local authority clients.”