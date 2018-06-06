United Living sets up PRS division

Joanne Jamieson has moved from Wates Residential to lead United Living in the north and midlands

United City Living will focus on building a pipeline of projects within the PRS market in cities across the UK. It is headed by Charlie Dunn as managing director, who was previously managing director of United Living North since it was set up in April 2015.

United City Living has a forward order book of approximately £250m of contracts, thanks to a partnership with Newcastle-based High Street Group.

Former Wates Residential managing director Joanne Jamieson has taken over from Charlie Dunn as managing director for the north and also the midlands.

Chief executive Ian Burnett said: “This expansion to our current service offering will make the United Living model all-encompassing and with the private rented sector market set to grow rapidly in the next four to five years we are in a strong position to contribute significantly to these developments.

“We welcome the expertise of Joanne Jamieson, who is known to a number of colleagues within the business, and we’ve tasked her to further build on the excellent refurbishment and new build work that we’ve been delivering in the midlands and north for our current Housing Association clients.

“Joanne also brings considerable expertise in the land development sector which will complement our strong increasing presence in this market.”