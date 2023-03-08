United Living wins £18m water contract

The four-year contract has an option for a further four years and will see ULIS continue its partnership with NWG that began in 2005 (under its previous name Fastflow).

ULIS will continue to deliver network improvements, such as mains replacement, lead replacement and connections for new housing and industrial developments; and repairs and maintenance, working in partnership with NWG to ensure the resilience of the network into the AMP8 regulatory period.

In addition, ULIS will now also undertake backfill and reinstatement following maintenance work, and will be one of three suppliers doing repairs resulting from mains failures.

John Farrell, managing director of United Living Infrastructure Services, said: “This contract win demonstrates not only the hard work of the United Living team, but also the strength and depth of our relationship with our valued customer, Northumbrian Water Group. We will work closely alongside each other to deliver an excellent level of service to local consumers.

Northumbrian Water Group said that it had conducted an extensive tender exercise “to establish the key partners who could help us to deliver the outcomes required for our customers, now and through the duration of AMP8”.

It added: “ United Living has demonstrated the depth of understanding of these requirements by drawing upon 20 years of working collaboratively and harnessing its local knowledge and workforce.”

