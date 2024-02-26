Universities slow to embrace construction degree apprenticeships

A study by the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC) has found that more work is needed if the UK’s higher education system is going to be able to meet the needs of construction employers.

Of the 100 universities reviewed, the greatest provision of degree apprenticeships is in business and administration subject areas, with 48% of universities offering a programme for those progressing their career in human resources, as a business analyst or even as a business manager.

It was closely followed by health and science (45%), providing pathways into roles such as pharmacy or registered nursing. The third biggest subject area is digital and IT (36%), offering a work-based route into roles such as software developer or data scientist.

Construction degree apprenticeships are available at just 21% of universities.

The lowest provision of degree apprenticeships is within law and legal studies, with only 1% of universities providing them in that area, according to UVAC’s analysis.

UVAC chief executive Mandy Crawford-Lee said: “Giant strides have been made to ensure the UK’s traditionally recognised top 100 universities are meeting the needs of students and employers by maximising their contribution to the provision of degree apprenticeships. In the last academic year alone, degree apprenticeship starts increased by 9% compared to the previous year.

"Yet our research reveals there is still scope for far greater provision, given their proven impact on improving social mobility, addressing the skills gaps and shortages across public and private sector organisations and bolstering the wider economy.

“The UK’s world class universities have a fundamental role to play in ensuring construction employers, including SMEs, have the right employees with the right skills to raise business performance and productivity. Too often universities are only seen as focused on academic programmes for young people, when in reality those delivering apprenticeships play a key role in supporting those new to the workforce, or currently employed, to develop the knowledge and skills needed to excel in any sector.

“UVAC recognises that delivering construction-based degree apprenticeships brings with it concerns around cost, employer engagement and regulatory requirements, preventing some universities from committing further. We still remain hugely optimistic, given the blueprint has been set by organisations such as the Russell Group, as more than half of its research-intensive universities provide 500 employers and over 2,100 apprentices with higher and degree apprenticeships in cities such as Exeter, Leeds and Sheffield.

“Moving forwards, we view the provision of higher and degree apprenticeships delivered by higher education as essential to levelling up regions and reducing the skills gap. Our research shows that there is still capacity within our UK institutions to both deliver more degree apprenticeships and diversify into new industries and occupations. I believe universities provide a cutting-edge and aspirational approach that is continually helping raise the status of all types of apprenticeship across the UK.”

