Utility contractor expands Scottish operations

The ribbon-cutting at the new Stirling base was carried out by managing director Steven Lynch accompanied by operations director Brian Ward (second from left) and members of the EAU team.

The utility network construction company has moved from Alva to Springkerse Industrial Estate in Stirling to provide improved facilities for more than 100 office staff and field-based operatives working for its Scottish business.

“Our staff are our lifeblood and the success of the business over recent years meant they were working in increasingly cramped conditions at Alva, so we took the decision to move to new premises with the scope to accommodate our future growth plans,” said EAU (Scotland) managing director Steven Lynch.

The new base provides 4,000 sq ft of open plan office space, 6,000 sq ft of warehousing and a 6,000 sq ft yard. It includes conference, training and meeting facilities, break-out areas and a staff room.

EAU designs and constructs the gas, electricity, water and fibre-to-the-home networks for residential developments and industrial and commercial schemes. The company has sites in Scotland and England. EAU also works on the design and construction of peaking plant projects, which provide power to the national energy grid at times of high demand.

