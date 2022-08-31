Van Oord wins more Black Sea protection work

Van Oord is already putting in coastal protection in Eforie

The Dobrogea Coastal Water Basin Administration (ABADL) has chosen Van Oord for the design and construction of new groynes and beaches over a 6km stretch of coastline, fronting the Black Sea resorts of Jupiter, Neptun, Balta Mangalia, Venus and Aurora.

The combined value of the two contracts is reportedly €130m.

The projects are similar to work that Van Oord is already doing up the coast in Eforie, approximately 30km north.

New groynes and beaches are expected to protect the coastal areas against the waves of the Black Sea and at the same time boost the tourism sector. Several of the current breakwaters will be removed and redeveloped to make way for more ecological alternatives.

As part of the work scope, the value of marine habitats will be increased through artificial reefs and bio-structures. More than 12 ha of varying species of sea grass and algae will be replanted on the Black Sea bed to enrich marine life.

The construction of the groynes will start in 2023 after a design phase of about 12 months. A trailing suction hopper dredger will be deployed to restore the beaches. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk