VHB/Arcadis JV secures NY infrastructure package

Design and engineering consultancy Arcadis and civil engineering contractor Vanasse Hangen Brustlin (VHB) will provide general engineering consulting services to support the client’s capital infrastructure program for 2023-24.

The programme, funded by central government, has an estimated construction value of more than US$700m (£560m).

VHB/Arcadis joint venture will develop, design, and deliver more than 50 design-bid-build (DBB) and design-build (DB) infrastructure projects for MTA Construction & Development’s infrastructure business unit over a 16-month period.

The projects are intended to improve the accessibility and reliability of transit service across the five boroughs of New York City. Most of the contracts will be awarded in 2023.

The VHB/Arcadis JV will provide repairs and improvements across New York City’s transit system in four categories: bus facilities, line structure infrastructure, rail facilities and trackside power.

The program includes an option for construction phase services for each DBB project.

Greg Steele, global president of mobility at Arcadis, said: “An efficient, sustainable, and well-run transport infrastructure system is critical to the success of cities all around the world, both economically and in terms of supporting wider social cohesion and mobility. Investment is key, and transportation and transit projects such as these will be integral when it comes to cutting congestion and helping to drive longer term growth across the New York metro region.”

Arcadis vice president Helga Junold added: “A lot of critical infrastructure is invisible and in a global city like New York it is vital that transit systems function well and are accessible, so people are less inclined to drive and more incentivised to use available bus and subway lines.”

Arcadis will contribute programme management services for the projects while VHB will be responsible for design. The VHB/Arcadis JV hopes to meet a self-imposed goal of contracting 25% of its work from locally based disadvantaged businesses enterprise consultants.

