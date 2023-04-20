Vinci Highways takes control of Colombian motorway

As a result, Vinci’s share increases from 50% to a 75% stake in the concession.

At the same time, Vinci Highways has finalised the long-term financing of Via 40 Express to the tune of 2,675bn Colombian pesos (£313m). The operation is divided into a 1,775bn-peso long-term tranche maturing in 12, 15 and 20 years and a 900bn-peso revolving credit facility.

The Bogotá–Girardot motorway is the busiest in Colombia. Under a concession contract including a traffic level risk signed in 2016, Vinci Highways operates the motorway and is fully upgrading it through the Via 40 Express concession. This includes construction of a third lane over a 65km stretch to increase the motorway's capacity and meet growing demand.

The first sections of this new lane will open to traffic by the end of 2023, and the last are due to be completed in 2026.

