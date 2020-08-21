  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri August 21 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Vinci makes progress in Redhill

Vinci makes progress in Redhill

5 hours Vinci Construction has moved to the main building works phase on the £50m Marketfield Way development in Redhill for Reigate & Banstead Borough Council.

The Marketfield Way scheme will see the construction of a seven-screen cinema, shops and restaurants, an underground car park and 150 one and two-bedroom flats.

Vinci began preparatory work in December 2019, stripping out and demolishing the old offices and shops that used to occupy the site. At that time it was described as a £40m project. Vinci says that it is now £50m.

Piling rigs arrived on site at the beginning of June to begin work on the building’s foundations, which will take about three months to complete. Foundations for the new cinema have already been dug and work will soon commence on the construction of a new basement for the residential units.

The project is expected to complete in summer 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »