Vinci makes progress in Redhill

The Marketfield Way scheme will see the construction of a seven-screen cinema, shops and restaurants, an underground car park and 150 one and two-bedroom flats.

Vinci began preparatory work in December 2019, stripping out and demolishing the old offices and shops that used to occupy the site. At that time it was described as a £40m project. Vinci says that it is now £50m.

Piling rigs arrived on site at the beginning of June to begin work on the building’s foundations, which will take about three months to complete. Foundations for the new cinema have already been dug and work will soon commence on the construction of a new basement for the residential units.

The project is expected to complete in summer 2022.

