  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue June 28 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Vinci to revamp 675km of French railways

Vinci to revamp 675km of French railways

4 hours Vinci Construction subsidiary ETF is set to deploy two items of proprietary plant on the renovation of 675km of the French rail network.

SNCF Réseau, which operates the network, has awarded the contract as part of a performance plan agreed upon with the French state. This five-year contract, with an initial value of €118m, will take effect in January 2024.

It will involve replacing an average of 135 km of track per year using two ETF-proprietary systems: a 550m-long factory train that will replace tracks and fasteners, and a new 432m-long rail transport train that will carry new tracks to the site and remove old ones.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »