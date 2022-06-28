Vinci to revamp 675km of French railways

SNCF Réseau, which operates the network, has awarded the contract as part of a performance plan agreed upon with the French state. This five-year contract, with an initial value of €118m, will take effect in January 2024.

It will involve replacing an average of 135 km of track per year using two ETF-proprietary systems: a 550m-long factory train that will replace tracks and fasteners, and a new 432m-long rail transport train that will carry new tracks to the site and remove old ones.

